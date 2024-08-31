web analytics
Khawaja Asif says not in favour of talks with PTI

LAHORE: Federal Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday opposed holding talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N leader these remarks while speaking to reporters outside after attending the party huddle at  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Model Town secretariat.

When asked whether he was in committee for dialogue with PTI through Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and head of opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Aeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Khawaja Asif categorically denied, saying that he was not part of any such committee.

Responding to a question about the future of PTI founder Imran Khan, Asif said that he was not a soothsayer who could predict the future of anyone.

Achakzai was made head of an alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain—also comprising the PTI, the SIC, the MWM, and the BNP-M. He was tasked to include all opposition parties and initiate talks with govt.

