Khawaja Asif says not in favour of talks with PTI

LAHORE: Federal Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday opposed holding talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N leader these remarks while speaking to reporters outside after attending the party huddle at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Model Town secretariat.

When asked whether he was in committee for dialogue with PTI through Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and head of opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Aeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Khawaja Asif categorically denied, saying that he was not part of any such committee.

حنیف عباسی نے اڈیالہ جیل میں کوکین سپلائی کاالزام لگایا سچ کیاہے؟خواجہ آصف سےسوال#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/RI16nbPsZ7 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 31, 2024

Responding to a question about the future of PTI founder Imran Khan, Asif said that he was not a soothsayer who could predict the future of anyone.

Achakzai was made head of an alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain—also comprising the PTI, the SIC, the MWM, and the BNP-M. He was tasked to include all opposition parties and initiate talks with govt.