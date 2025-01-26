Khuzdar bus blast leaves one dead, several injured

KHUZDAR: An explosion in a Punjab bound passenger bus leave a man dead and scores of others injured, police said on Sunday.

The blast reported in a bus carrying passengers from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi at Khori highway, resulting in death of two persons, while scores of others were injured in the incident.

Police said that the injured persons have been shifted to hospital.

The law enforcement agencies inquiring into the incident.

Kohat grenade blast

Moreover, a grenade blast in a house in Muhammadzai area of Kohat leave two women dead and two children seriously injured.

Rescue sources said that the injured were admitted at the district headquarters hospital Kohat.

Police officials said that the department inquiring into the hand grenade blast incident.