Kiara Advani to star in supernatural comedy by ‘Stree’ makers

Bollywood A-lister Kiara Advani is reportedly in talks with ‘Stree’ producer Dinesh Vijan for a possible collaboration on a supernatural comedy.

Not a stranger to the horror-comedy space, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kiara Advani is set to star in Maddock Films next supernatural comedy, tentatively titled ‘Devi’, reported the Indian media.

According to the details, the standalone project will not be a part of the blockbuster horror-comedy universe, consisting of ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’, as the makers intend to initiate a new supernatural comedy franchise with ‘Devi’.

Quoting a source close to the makers, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Devi won’t be part of the Stree Cinematic Universe, but it aims to establish a separate franchise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

“The flavour will be quite different, offering a unique blend of supernatural elements with a comedic twist,” the insider added. “The negotiations are in advanced stages, and once formalised, the official announcement will follow. This could be Kiara’s first film to start production after her ongoing commitments.”

Reportedly, the project is expected to go on the floors in mid-2025 for a start-to-finish schedule.

Also Read: Kiara Advani to return in Kartik-Vidya’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

Apart from the possible supernatural comedy, Kiara Advani has her hands full with the Telugu-language film ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan, Kannada superstar Yash’s hotly-anticipated ‘Toxic’ as well as ‘War 2’, of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.