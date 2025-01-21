Police encounter in Karachi’s Ajmer Nagri takes new turn

KARACHI: Three suspects killed in a police encounter in Karachi identified as notorious criminals and paid target killers who attempted to kill a father-son duo at a shop in Ajmer Nagri area, ARY News reported citing police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khawaja Ajmer Nagri Salman Waheed confirmed that the suspects were targeting shopkeepers Yaqoob and his son Jahanzeb for assassination. He said the suspects were hired to kill father-son duo, and more investigation attempted murder case is underway.

DSP Salman Waheed revealed that the suspects were planning to return to Punjab after carrying out the attack and that their mobile phones contained tickets from Punjab.

The incident, which was initially deemed as robbery, occurred when four suspects indiscriminately opened fire at a shop in Ajmer Nagri area.

The police were quick to respond, and an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of three suspects while the fourth suspect managed to escape. The police recovered important information from the suspects’ mobile phones and identified the deceased as Gulfam Anjum, Kashif Waqas, and Aas Muhammad.

According to police officials, the suspects were wanted by both the Punjab and Karachi police for their involvement in various crimes, including robbery and murder. An investigation into the incident has been launched, with the police expanding their search from Karachi to Lahore.

In the initial investigation, the police said it was revealed that the suspects had been hired to kill the father-son duo over a land dispute between the Meo community in Punjab. The employers had provided the suspects with photos of the targets.

It was reported that the shopkeeper, Iqbal, had prior knowledge of a potential attack on his life but was unable to inform the police before the incident occurred.

Earlier, a video of the incident was surfaced, showing a movie-style face-off between the suspects and law enforcers.

The incident occurred on Monday when four suspects, riding a motorcycle engaged in indiscriminate firing to spread fear and panic.

It can be seen in the video that the suspects arrived at the scene on two motorcycles and started firing at the shop. They fired indiscriminately, causing chaos and panic in the area. The police, responding to the sound of gunfire, arrived at the scene and exchanged fire with the suspects.