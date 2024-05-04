Kiran Haq reveals why she never posted pictures with her husband

Popular TV actor Kiran Haq revealed why she never released her wedding photos or shared pictures with her husband despite an active social media presence.

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Kiran Haq was asked by a fan why she never posted wedding pictures with her husband on social media like other celebrities, as there haven’t been any viral photos of the actor with her family.

She said, “That’s because I like to keep my personal life very private and also I’m not allowed by my husband to upload my wedding or baby’s photos on social media. My husband doesn’t like it, and I like what he does so.”

“I only upload my personal pictures or those related to my acting work on social media,” Haq added.

Further speaking about getting permission to resume her profession after marriage, the actor shared, “My husband loves me a lot and when I insist and try to convince him, he gives in for my happiness. Otherwise, he doesn’t want me to work at all.”

It is pertinent to note here that Kiran Haq tied the knot in March 2020, but never shared any pictures from the festivities. She is a mother to a three-year-old child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Haq returned to the TV screens with her latest drama serial ‘Hasrat’, co-starring Fahad Sheikh and Janice Tessa. She plays the lead role of Sanaya in the Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame) directorial, also featuring Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf and Samhan Ghazi among others.

