KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty expecting first child in 2025

Star Indian batter KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot in January 2023, have announced their first pregnancy.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared the news with their fans, by writing, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

Fans and friends of the couple flooded their comments section to congratulate them on the upcoming bundle of joy.

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha took to Athiya Shetty’s comments section and wrote, “Omg omg omg sooooo happy.”

Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty shared an emotional teary-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Other Bollywood actors joining in to congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Shibani Akhtar and Rhea Kapoor.

It is pertinent to note here that Athiya Shetty, the daughter of renowned Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul tied the knot last year, after secretly dating each other for around three years.

KL Rahul is currently representing India A against Australia A in the unofficial Test in Melbourne.

The right-handed batter was severely criticised over his bizarre dismissal on Day 2 of the unofficial Test.

KL Rahul was bowled through his legs as he left a ball from spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

As Rocchiccioli drifted a back-of-length ball towards the leg stump, Rahul misjudged it and did not offer a shot.

The ball deflected off the inside of his front pad and went through his legs onto the stumps as he departed for 10 runs, leaving India A reeling at 44-4.