KP approves Rs 3.14b for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministry has approved the release of Rs 3.14 billion for the merged districts, to boost development in the region, ARY News reported.

As per detail, the substantial allocation will support various sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, health, and infrastructure. The funds will be distributed across different sectors, with Rs 65 million earmarked for agricultural development, Rs 284 million for primary and secondary education, and Rs 200 million for higher education.

Additionally, Rs 110 million will be allocated for energy infrastructure, Rs 297 million for healthcare services, and Rs 56 million for housing and development projects. Other sectors receiving funding include food (Rs 8 million), forestry (Rs 19 million), industry (Rs 47 million), information (Rs 2 million), law and justice (Rs 49 million), livestock (Rs 33 million), and local government (Rs 1 million).

The finance department will oversee the distribution of these funds, ensuring effective utilization for administrative schemes, salaries, and utility projects in the merged districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday directed the Revenue department to issue electronic Property Cards to citizens of merged district as soon as possible so that they could easily access their land records using mobile application.

He said that issuance of electronic Property Card was an important initiative of the provincial government in relation to revenue reforms, adding that the provincial government was implementing effective use of information and communication technology for land record reforms.

He said that the Card would bring transparency in all matters of land records and would help end disputes related to property ownership in addition to the provision of various facilities.