KP CM Gandapur gets bail in vandalism case

RAWALPINDI: District and sessions court in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in vandalism case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faisal Rashid announced the reserved verdict.

a day earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) cancelled the arrest warrants against Gandapur in an FIR registered by I-9 police station.

The court also adjourned bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Ali Nawaz Awan and others till July 29, in judicial complex vandalising case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail petitions of the accused.

Meanwhile, Gandapur in a rally on Friday warned his political opponents against suppressing ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (True Freedom), vowing that PTI would resist any move in this regard.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, the PTI leader declared that anyone who tries to become Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa will be labeled a traitor.

The minister also warned that those who try to violate the Constitution will be hanged and made an example of.

Ali Amin Gandapur concluded his speech by saying that he is waiting for just one call from PTI founder Imran Khan to take action and lead the charge.

He also took a dig at Pervez Khattak, saying that if he testifies falsely, he will not be able to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.