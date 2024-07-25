KP govt to opt for judicial probe in Bannu incident

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Apex Committee headed by Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur decided to approach the judiciary for inquiry into the Bannu incident, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued after the Apex Committee meeting, the provincial government will also conduct its own inquiry to identify those responsible for the Bannu incident.

The Apex Committee viewed that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of every citizen, but it is essential to adhere to the law and code of conduct.

The statement also read that the military leadership clarified that ‘no operation’ is being carried out in the province. “Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the police to arrest and take action against any armed non-state actor,” it added.

The statement added the people of Pakistan, its army, the police, and other defense agencies have given their all to eradicate terrorism. Officers’ and troops’ morale has suffered as a result of unfair criticism of government institutions during this period.

‘No operation in KP’

“The military leadership clarified that no operation is being carried out in the province, and action against terrorist elements will be taken by the police and CTD,” the statement read and that the army’s help would be sought in areas near the border where police cannot operate, if needed.

Read More: Bannu incident: KP govt to form commission for transparent probe

The meeting which was also attended by military leadership, police, and civil officials, maintained that the police will take action against the armed groups without discrimination.

The Apex Committee also decided to once again approach the federal government to allow trade at traditional border crossings in Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Ada, Ghulam Khan, Bajaur, and Mohmand. The trade will provide employment to local people and curb smuggling, the statement read.