KP to offer solar panels to poor families: adviser

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will provide free two KV solar panels to poor families, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Adviser for Finance Muzammil Aslam in an interview to foreign media said that the province will provide one lac solar systems to poor families.

“The government will also provide electric wires and inverter fans with panels in a package,” he said.

The adviser said that the KP has installed more than 90 power plants in province, which is generating electricity with six to seven rupees per unit price.

“Wapda is demanding Rs 27 per unit price for supplying electricity to consumers,” Aslam said. “We will also lay down the province’s own electricity transmission line,” he added.