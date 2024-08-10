KP ombudsman amendment act 2024 challenged in PHC

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Provincial Ombudsman Amendment Act 2024 has been challenged in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition, filed by Ali Azim, named the provincial government, Ministry of Law, and Provincial Ombudsman Jamal Din Shah as respondents.

The petitioner argues that Jamal Din Shah retired in 2023 but continues to work, which is illegal. The petitioner also contends that the government’s amendment to the KP Ombudsman Act 2010 is an attempt to benefit one individual.

The petitioner requests the court to declare the KP Ombudsman Amendment Act 2024 as unconstitutional and void.

It is pertinent to mention here tha the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on July 29 passed the Provincial Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The passage of the Provincial Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill aims to enhance accountability in the province. The bill, introduced by Law Minister Aftab Alam, passed with a majority vote. It stipulates that the Ombudsman will serve a three-year term, with a maximum age limit of 60 years, and will have the authority to address corruption complaints from citizens.