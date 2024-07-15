KP to introduce free meal programme for students

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to launch a free meal programme for students of primary schools, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the pilot project will initially be launched in Abbottabad and Swat which will be expanded to other divisional headquarters of the province.

Approximately 70,000 kids will receive regular meals every day as part of the program. The scheme will cost approximately Rs 500 million a year, which the province government will pay for.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the initiative will be signed by the Department of Social Welfare and private charitable organisations.

A committee comprising officials from the Education and Social Welfare departments would be formed to oversee the progress of the free food programme in schools.

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that the programme is another welfare initiative of the provincial government.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the standard meals would be provided to students free of cost in government schools, which he said would help increase enrollment in these schools.

