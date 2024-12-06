KP witnesses 636 terrorist attacks in 2024

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks this year, with 636 incidents reported in 2024, surpassing last year’s total of 631, ARY News reported quoting CTD report.

According to the report, the province has been plagued by various forms of terrorist activities, including 355 incidents of firing by terrorists, six suicide attacks, and 113 IED blasts.

The attacks have resulted in the loss of 142 police personnel and 133 civilians, with 214 police personnel and 246 civilians injured.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken proactive measures, conducting 2,981 intelligence-based operations and arresting 739 terrorists, including 29 highly wanted individuals.

The authorities have also seized substantial quantities of explosives and weapons, including 849 kilograms of explosive material, 162 hand grenades, seven suicide jackets, and 162 different types of weapons.

Last month, at least two dead including a policeman in two separate explosions in Bajaur merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also read: Twelve personnel martyred in Bannu suicide attack: ISPR

As per details, one explosion rocked Erab area of Tehsil Mohmand which claimed life of one whereas the second blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lowi Mohmand leaving one policeman martyred.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.

On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.