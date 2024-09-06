KP writes to PHC for formation of judicial commission on May 9 riots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has written a letter to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, requesting formation of a judicial commission to probe May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the KP government has asked PHC to appoint a judge to head the commission, which will probe the events of May 9 and identify those responsible.

The purpose of the commission is to determine the culprits and bring them to before the nation. The letter stated that the commission should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the PHC.

Its worth mentioning here that this is the second time the KP government has written to the PHC Chief Justice regarding the formation of a judicial commission on the matter. Previously, the Advocate General of KP had written a letter, which was returned by the court.

Earlier, on June 27, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) decided to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 09 riots.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur concluded with several key decisions aimed at governance and infrastructure development across the province.

The cabinet approved the proposal to establish a judicial commission to investigate the incidents that occurred on May 9.