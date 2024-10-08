Lady Gaga reacts to ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ backlash

Hollywood actor and singer Lady Gaga is reportedly disappointed over the poor performance of her film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The sequel to the 2019 film scored just 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as the majority of critics slammed the story, songs and the much talked-about ending.

Now, Lady Gaga has reacted to the film’s poor performance at the box office despite receiving a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival last month.

US media outlets, while quoting a source close to the Hollywood actress, reported that Gaga wants to move on from the negative response to the film

“Gaga is surprised by the response to Joker 2 and is shocked that people don’t love it after the response it received from critics before it premiered,” the source said. “She put so much heart into the movie and has so much respect for the DC comics fan base.”

Lady Gaga portrayed Harleen Lee Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, the love interest of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

It is to be noted here that the role in the 2019 movie won Phoenix the best actor at the Oscars 2019.

“She is disappointed that Joker is pretty much a bomb. She thought that this film could get her an Oscar nomination, especially since the first film was such a success and Joaquin won an Oscar,” according to the source.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star is looking at other projects to help her move on from ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as quickly as possible.

“She would now like to land a role in Quentin Tarantino’s next and final film. Nobody knows what that is going to be, but she wants to audition,” the source said. “She’s going to lobby hard to get a meeting with him once a script is presented, it is a bucket list moment for her to be involved.”