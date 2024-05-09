International flights operations resumed following fire incident at Lahore Airport

KARACHI: Following the disruption in its operation, the Allama Iqbal Airport has successfully restored its Integrated Baggage Management System (IBMS) to full functionality, announcing the resumption of international operations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The restoration of the IBMS system comes as a testament to the resilience and prompt response of airport authorities in overcoming the challenges posed by the fire incident.

Despite the disruption caused by the fire, airport staff worked tirelessly to rectify the damage and restore essential infrastructure, ensuring minimal disruption to passenger services.

As per the airport management, the two international flights have already safely landed at Lahore Airport.

With the IBMS system now fully operational for both incoming and outgoing international flights, passengers can expect efficient handling of baggage and streamlined airport processes.

READ: Hajj flight delayed as fire erupts at Lahore airport

Earlier in the day, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport faced a significant setback as all international flights were suspended following a massive fire that damaged the immigration system in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the CAA, international flight operations will remain suspended until the system is fully functional.

All 30 incoming and outgoing international flights have been canceled, as per the Notam issued by CAA.

The CAA, however, clarified that Lahore Airport will keep operating domestic and cargo flights.

According to initial reports, the blaze has partially damaged the immigration system at the airport. Sources said that the process of immigration has stopped.

Meanwhile, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 reached the airport to control the fire. The airport authorities said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.