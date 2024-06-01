WATCH: Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

DALLAS: Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam met India’s legend Sunil Gavaskar here ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared footage of the interaction between Babar and Gavaskar.

“Babar Azam interacts with cricketing icon Sunil Gavaskar,” wrote PCB.

The Pakistan Men’s cricket team reached Dallas on Friday to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan have been struggling to get on the winning track ahead of this year’s mega event. The Green Shirts played three bilateral T20I series in a bid to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024 but could not produce the desired results.

The former champions played out a 2-2 draw against an inexperienced New Zealand side in a five-match home series before registering a 2-1 away series win over Ireland.

In their last assignment before the World Cup, Pakistan succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the four-match away series against England.

However, the biggest setback for Pakistan was the shock loss against Ireland in the first T20I.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and co-host USA.

The Green Shirts will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the USA on June 6 before taking on arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The 2009 champions will then take on Canada on June 11 before locking horns with Ireland in their last group-stage fixture on June 16.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.