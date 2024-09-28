Lahore DC to face contempt proceedings for not allowing PTI rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has fixed a hearing against DC Lahore for September 30 to consider contempt proceedings for not allowing a PTI rally, despite court orders, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition filed by Akmal Khan, seeking contempt proceedings against the Lahore DC for violating court orders.

The Lahore DC had refused to allow the PTI rally, despite the court’s clear orders, leading to the petition for contempt proceedings.

Earlier, Lahore High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan by September 30.

The PTI is seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, which is the birthdate of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The court’s order comes after the PTI’s Punjab Vice President requested the court to hear the case.

The LHC has ordered the DC to make a decision on the request by September 30, the court’s official lawyer has been directed to inform the DC about the court’s order.