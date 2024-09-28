web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lahore DC to face contempt proceedings for not allowing PTI rally

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has fixed a hearing against DC Lahore for September 30 to consider contempt proceedings for not allowing a PTI rally, despite court orders, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Farooq Haider will hear the petition filed by Akmal Khan, seeking contempt proceedings against the Lahore DC for violating court orders.

The Lahore DC had refused to allow the PTI rally, despite the court’s clear orders, leading to the petition for contempt proceedings.

Earlier, Lahore High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan by September 30.

READ: PTI moves LHC for public gathering permission at Minar-e-Pakistan

The PTI is seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, which is the birthdate of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The court’s order comes after the PTI’s Punjab Vice President requested the court to hear the case.

The LHC has ordered the DC to make a decision on the request by September 30, the court’s official lawyer has been directed to inform the DC about the court’s order.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.