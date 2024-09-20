LHC bins plea seeking ban on PTI’s public rally on Sept 21

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed plea seeking ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lahore rally, scheduled to take place tomorrow (September 21), ARY News reported.

The decision was pronounced by a three-member full bench of Lahore High Court on the plea of advocate Nadeem Sarwar.

Sarwar in his plea pleaded with the LHC to bar PTI from taking out a public rally in Lahore tomorrow.

The LHC bench dismissed the plea stating that the applicant is not ‘affected party’.

Separately on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

As per details, the plea seeking protection against the arrests of its workers and leaders ahead of its rally scheduled for September 21 was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani.

The plea stated that the police are arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize rally.

The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled to hold a rally in Lahore on September 21.