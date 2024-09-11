LHC dismisses plea against ‘closure’ of utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the government’s move to ‘close’ the utility stores, ARY News reported.

LHC bench comprising Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard a petition filed by a utility store employee, challenging the government’s move.

The LHC ruled that the closure of utility stores is a government policy matter and the court cannot intervene.

The LHC suggested that the issue of utility stores’ can be raised in Parliament, indicating that the legislative body is the appropriate platform for addressing this matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that no proposal is under consideration for the closure or winding up of the Utility Stores Corporation.

He was responding to a call attention notice moved by PPP’s Asifa Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly.

Ms. Bhutto in her call attention notice stated that closure of Utility Stores Corporation will result in unemployment of 25,000 employees.

The minister said we are only talking about restructuring the organization. He said the rights of employees will be protected and added work in this context is in progress.