Court moved for operation against beggars

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) moved for an operation against professional beggars in Pakistan.

LHC Judge, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza took up the plea against professional begging in Pakistan. The petitioner claimed that professional beggars are collecting billions of dollars annually through organized begging.

The petitioner argued that the activities of beggars abroad are tarnishing the country’s image and urged the court to direct the Punjab government to take strict measures against them.

Justice Mirza has referred the petition to the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, directing the bureau to take action against professional beggars.

The court also instructed the petitioner to submit recommendations on addressing the issue. Further proceedings will follow based on the bureau’s response and proposed measures.

Read more: FIA ‘claims’ 25 Pakistani workers deported from Saudi Arabia not beggars

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani government is tightening its grip on begging in Saudi Arabia by introducing a stringent Umrah policy.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested agents, identified as Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen.

The spokesperson explained that these arrests were made based on information provided by previously detained individuals.