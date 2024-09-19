Lionel Messi launches company to produce TV shows, movies

Argentina football star Lionel Messi has announced the launching of his production company titled, “525 Rosario” to develop and produce TV shows, films, live sports and community events.

The former Barcelona player, currently playing for Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami CF, joined hands with Smuggler Entertainment, which produced Apple TV+ docuseries “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.”

The docuseries highlighted Messi’s historic World Cup career and Argentina’s victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Entertainment has always been a passion for me whether that be on the pitch or in other areas. I’m really motivated by the opportunity to pursue the project we created with Smuggler Entertainment and to expand it further to create content and experiences on a global scale through this new venture,” Lionel Messi was quoted as saying by Variety.

It is worth mentioning here that the Argentina football star named his content studio ‘525 Rosario’ after his hometown in Argentina, while 525 is the street number of the Messi family home.

In the official announcement of the production company, it was said that the venture’s name represents the ultimate symbol of the former Barcelona star’s roots, and will underpin the values of family and community.

“The new company will embody the attributes of innovation and teamwork associated with Leo Messi, all while championing diverse perspectives for both the Latino and Hispanic community, and his global audience at large,” as per the statement.

‘525 Rosario’ will have two headquarters, one in Miami and the other in Los Angeles supervised by the Messi family.

The Messi family said in a statement, “The goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way, and we are looking forward to this venture. We would like to continue advancing in the entertainment sector, bringing new initiatives and productions with global reach through innovative storytelling, programming and experiences.”