Winter solstice: Pakistan witnesses longest night of 2024

Pakistan witnessed its longest night of year 2024, last night, as the winter solstice occurred in the Northern Hemisphere.

As stated by a spokesperson from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Pakistan observes the longest night of the year on December 21.

This takes place due to the tilt of the Earth during its orbit around the sun. As the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun, the duration of nighttime increases, this phenomenon is known as the winter solstice.

The winter solstice takes place annually on December 21 or 22, depending on the specific country, marking the period when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the farthest from the sun, resulting in the longest night and the shortest duration of daylight.

Suparco said that the solstice underscores the Earth’s orbital dynamics and axial tilt, which are crucial in determining seasonal variations.

Read also: Karachi temperature drops as city continues experiencing cold winds

Following the solstice, daylight hours will gradually increase, with an estimated additional hour of sunlight becoming apparent within two months, positively affecting daily activities and routines.

This celestial occurrence serves as a reminder of the Earth’s intricate relationship with the sun, which significantly influences both natural ecosystems and human life.

Similarly, the length of daylight will differ among countries in the hemisphere, with London expected to experience only seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight, which is over eight hours shorter than the longest day of the year.

From the day after the winter solstice, daylight will begin to lengthen in the northern hemisphere until the summer solstice, which occurs between June 20 and 22, marking the longest day of the year.