LPG being sold at exorbitant price

ISLAMABAD: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is being sold at exorbitant prices than the government-fixed rate as Rs 35 is being charged additionally against the official prices, ARY News reported.

Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokar said that the market price of LPG varies across the country. He said that the LPG is being sold at Rs 270 to 280 per kilogram, which is higher than the government’s fixed price of Rs 234.60 per kilogram.

The Chairman LPG Distributors Association said that the price of domestic cylinders has increased to Rs 1,875 while the price of commercial cylinders has risen to Rs 6,750.

Irfan Khokar said that the government’s fixed price for domestic cylinders is Rs 2700 but it is being sold for Rs 3,600 to Rs 3,780.

The Chairman LPG Distributors Association said that the market price for commercial cylinders is Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,175 against its government-fixed price of Rs 10,715.

Earlier on May 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday slashed price of LPG.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates have been reduced by Rs3.87 to Rs234 per kilogram. The new prices will be in effect immediately.

The development comes after Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has reduced the production cost following the arrival of three ships carrying imported LPG, sources said.