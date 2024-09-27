Maggie Smith, renowned British actress, dies at 89

Veteran Hollywood actress Maggie Smith, two-time Oscars, and three-time Emmys winner, has died at the age of 89.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” BBC quoted her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin as saying. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

The actress shot to newfound fame following her starring role in the hugely successful series “Downton Abbey.”

The multiple Oscars winner ‘Downton Abbey’ gained a huge following in Britain and the United States after it first aired as a television series in 2010. It went on for six seasons and was followed by two films, released in 2019 and 2022.

She bagged two Emmy awards and was nominated for two more for her role as the Dowager Countess in the popular series.

Maggie Smith also starred in multiple “Harry Potter” films in which she portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall.

The Hollywood star was named Dame Commander of the British Empire In 1990, alongside fellow actors Judi Dench and Diana Rigg.

Born in Ilford Essex, Maggie Smith attended the Oxford School for Girls before studying theater at the Oxford Playhouse School.

The veteran Hollywood actress tied the knot with actor Robert Stephens in 1967. Her second marriage was to writer Beverly Cross in 1976 who died in 1998.

Maggie Smith has two sons, actors Christopher Larkin and Toby Stephens.