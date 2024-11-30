Maham Aamir is thankful to Hareem Farooq for promoting body positivity

Actor Maham Aamir lauds Hareem Farooq for promoting body positivity via her character Masooma in the serial ‘Bismil’.

After Hareem Farooq disclosed in a recent interview that she decided against losing weight through crash diets for ‘Bismil’, as it had started to impact her mental health at the time when she was already going through a tough phase in her life, fellow actor Maham Aamir, wife of actor-host Faizan Sheikh, turned to her Instagram stories to appreciate the former for her honest take on the prevailing societal pressure.

“Thank you for saying this Hareem Farooq,” Aamir wrote in response to the ‘Bismil’ actor’s viral confession.

“Constant pressure to look a certain way isn’t easy for a lot of women in our society,” she continued. “Comments that women face in our everyday life… These are not nice and trust me nobody wants to hear how fat/skinny/chubby or different a woman looks.”

“They know what they are going through please STOP telling them,” Aamir urged with a folded hands emoji.

For the unversed, Hareem Farooq shared that she ditched crash diets ahead of the ‘Bismil’ shoot to embrace body positivity instead with her character, celebrating the different body types in our surroundings.

Moreover, the actor also mentioned that she refused to conceal the psoriasis marks on her face, to again be a source of confidence and motivation for those suffering from a similar condition.

‘Bismil’, co-starring Farooq with Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Saad Qureshi, airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.