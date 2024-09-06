Maidé Mahl: HBO star goes missing in Brazil

Actress Maidé Mahl, who starred in popular HBO series has gone missing in the São Paulo city of Brazil, leading to a search for the TV star.

Local authorities said that the actress was last seen in São Paulo neighbourhood of Moema on September 2 before she went missing.

Following Maidé Mahl’s disappearance, her friends and fellow actors launched an online campaign to help locate the 31-year-old.

The ‘Missing’ poster with a description of the actress showed her wearing plaid pants and a scarf, a beige overcoat and a brown beret.

The missing actress, hailing from Brazil, had appeared in key roles in HBO Max series “Vale dos Esquidos” (The Forgotten Valley) and the Star+ series “O Rei da TV” (The King of TV), which both premiered in 2022.

Meanwhile, her friend Adilon Harley, a psychiatrist, revealed that Maidé Mahl was suffering from mental conditions.

“One of the loves of our lives is in danger. Maidê is loved by everyone who has the privilege of being by her side,” Harley wrote in an Instagram post. “She has been experiencing serious health problems for some time now, and is receiving state-of-the-art care and treatment at the Paulista School of Medicine, to whom we are very grateful.”