Man steals Rs950,000 from online money transfer phone in Karachi

A man fled with the cellphone of a shopkeeper, used for online money transfers, in Karachi’s Sultanabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a man visited a shop for an easy load on his cellular number from an online money transfer vendor in Karachi and fled with the phone being used for transactions, with balance of Rs950,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Talking to ARY News, the shopkeeper the man asked for an easy load and during the process he noted the password of the phone.

Later, he asked for a glass of water and when I turned my back, he fled with the cellphone being used for online money transfers, the shopkeeper said.

The man transferred amount of Rs950,000 into various online accounts.

The complaint has been registered with the police against unidentified man.