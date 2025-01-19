Actress Mandana Karimi quits Bollywood, reveals reason behind decision

Actress Mandana Karimi, who starred in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Roy,’ has announced her decision to quit the Bollywood film industry.

Mandana Karimi rose to fame following her appearance on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 9.

She later secured roles in Bollywood movies such as ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum 3’ and ‘Roy’ with her last appearance in ‘Thar’ in 2022.

However, Mandana Karimi, an Iranian actor-model, has now revealed that she quit Bollywood to pursue her passion for academia.

“I became a model at such a young age… but I always missed the fact that I couldn’t go back to school,” she told an Indian media outlet.

Talking about her time in Bollywood, the actress revealed that she was not fond of the industry and her acting job.

“Acting was a job that I never loved, nor this industry. I am grateful for the time I spent there, but it wasn’t something I was hungry for or crazy about,” Mandana Karimi said.

The actress revealed that she had been turning down roles in films after finishing a year-long course in interior design.

“It is of course hard to say no to money but I still have casting director friends, who call me for auditions and I have to say I can’t devote so much time. I have projects, events, and my school that I’m focused on currently,” Mandana Karimi said.

It is worth noting here that the Iranian actor-model grabbed headlines when she accused Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

Mandana Karimi arrived in Mumbai in 2010 to pursue a career in modeling and made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Roy.’

The actress has also featured in several projects, including ‘Bhaag Johnny,’ ‘Ishqbaaz’ and the reality show Lock Upp.