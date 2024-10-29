Fawad should learn Tabla with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of return to PTI: Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat once again criticised former party leader Fawad Chaudhry, suggesting the latter learn to play the Tabla (musical instrument) with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The PTI leader made these comments outside the Parliament House, where he expressed his opposition to Fawad Chaudhry’s return to the party.

Marwat also said that Fawad Chaudhry has ridiculed PTI and does not deserve to return to PTI.

“I would advise Fawad Chaudhry to learn to play the Tabla with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of seeking to return to PTI,” Sher Afzal Marwat said.

فواد چوہدری صاحب آجکل بالکل فارغ ہیں، کوئی پارٹی میں لینے کو تیار نہیں، لہذا چاہت فتح علی خان کیساتھ بیٹھ کر طبلہ بجانا سیکھ لے، شیر افضل مروت کا مشورہ۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/YXyUjNT1OT — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) October 28, 2024

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who recently announced his retirement from active politics, has been attempting to garner sympathy from PTI.

This also isn’t the first time the two have called out each other in public. For instance, Marwat once criticised Fawad Chaudhary, saying that he “ran away from police like an elephant”