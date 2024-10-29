web analytics
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Fawad should learn Tabla with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of return to PTI: Marwat

TOP NEWS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat once again criticised former party leader Fawad Chaudhry, suggesting the latter learn to play the Tabla (musical instrument) with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The PTI leader made these comments outside the Parliament House, where he expressed his opposition to Fawad Chaudhry’s return to the party.

Marwat also said that Fawad Chaudhry has ridiculed PTI and does not deserve to return to PTI.

“I would advise Fawad Chaudhry to learn to play the Tabla with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of seeking to return to PTI,” Sher Afzal Marwat said.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who recently announced his retirement from active politics, has been attempting to garner sympathy from PTI.

This also isn’t the first time the two have called out each other in public. For instance, Marwat once criticised Fawad Chaudhary, saying that he “ran away from police like an elephant”

