Maryam Nawaz urges SC judges to ‘let Pakistan progress’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday urged the Supreme Court (SC) judges to let Pakistan progress following the apex court’s verdict on Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) appeals, declaring Imran Khan-founded PTI eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, ARY News reported.

“The one who is being brought back is the nation’s criminal,” the Punjab chief minister said while apparently referring to PTI founder Imran Khan – who is currently incarcerated in May 9 riots cases.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that when the country starts to stabilize, some individuals become uncomfortable and make decisions that hinder progress.

She questioned the Supreme Court’s judgement, asking if it was not a cause of instability, then what was? She also criticised the PTI-led government, saying that despite being in power for four years, they had caused unprecedented destruction.

The Punjab CM further said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said ‘good bye’ to International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the person who is serving a sentence in Adiala Jail brought back the global lend.

Maryam also accused the SC judges of rewriting the constitution to bring one person back to the mainstream politics. “The Constitution clearly states that floor crossing is not allowed, but the Supreme Court’s decision says otherwise,” she added.

“It was said that verdicts were announced according to their conscience,” she noted, adding that decisions should be as per the constitution, not according to a person’s conscience. She claimed that the top court gave the PTI relief that the party did not even seek.

“The incumbent government will complete its five years’ tenure. If anyone tries to create political instability, they will be dealt with iron hands,” Maryam Nawaz warned.

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled that the PTI is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict, setting aside the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan opposed the majority decision.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has decided to implement the Supreme Court (SC) verdict declaring PTI eligible for reserved seats.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission has issued instructions to its legal team to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court decision.

The spokesperson clarified that the ECP has not misinterpreted the SC’s verdict and has not declared the intra-party elections as valid. Instead, the commission has held that the PTI’s intra-party elections were not in accordance with the law, and therefore, the candidates who submitted their nomination papers without a party ticket and declaration could not be considered PTI candidates.