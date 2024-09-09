“Maulana arahay hain,” predicts Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is coming into power corridors.

“Maulana is coming, start playing this song in your car,” Faisal Vawda was quoted as saying during ARY News’ two-hour-long special transmission.

Senior journalist Muhammad Malick and prominent columnist Rauf Klasra were also present, and there was an in-depth discussion on the country’s current political situation during the program.

When asked by the host if any legislation would be passed in the next two to three days, Faisal Vawda responded sarcastically, saying, “Did I come to Islamabad just to have coffee? Have you heard the song ‘Maulana is coming’? Remember this song and start playing it in your car.”

Senator Vawda further stated that it is Parliament’s job to amend the Constitution and the law, and for the betterment of Pakistan, Parliament can do so. Whatever decision the Assembly makes, legislation will follow accordingly.

He also emphasized that, in the greater interest of Pakistan and democracy, it is essential to have Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support. He hinted that a constitutional position might become vacant and that many things could happen.

Regarding the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Vawda commented that his days are numbered, which is why he gave such a speech at the PTI rally, portraying himself as a victim.