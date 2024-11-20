Sindh to ‘hold’ MDCAT 2024 retake on THIS date

The expected date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake in Sindh has been revealed, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

As per details, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur will ‘conduct’ the MDCAT 2024 retake on December 8 (Sunday).

Preparations for the test have been completed by IBA Sukkur. In order for smooth conduct of the MDCAT, three centres will be set up in Karachi, while test centres will be also constituted in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah.

On October 26, the Sindh High Court (SHC) set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 and ordered it to be reconducted within a month.

“The investigative committee admitted that the entire test system is compromised,” the SHC ruled in its written order.

The court ruled that there is no other option but to take the test again, adding that the representatives of the Sindh government, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Dow University agreed on re-testing.

The SHC directed the provincial government, secretary health, and secretary board of universities to re-conduct the test within a month under the guidelines of the PMDC.

On September 30, Dow University released the results statistics for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). A total of 22,366 candidates from across Sindh passed the test, achieving a pass rate of 58.79%.