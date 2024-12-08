Fake candidates busted in MDCAT test

KARACHI: Police apprehended two individuals for allegedly impersonating candidates during the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) held at IBA Karachi University, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the MDCAT exam was conducted for admissions to medical colleges in Sindh. Police said the suspects, identified as Abdul Majeed and Qaiser Ali, were caught attempting to take the test on behalf of other candidates.

A case has been registered at the Mobina Town Police Station under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Facilitators Kamran Haider and Mukhtar have also been named in the case, which was filed on the complaint of the supervising professor.

Earlier today, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 were being conducted again today across Sindh.

As per details, over 38,000 students took part in the MDCAT 2024 retake. The test duration was three and a half hours, with arrangements made at various centres, including two in Karachi: NED University and the University of Karachi.

IBA Sukkur, tasked with organising the retest following court directives, confirmed that the paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions.

Entry points

There are different entry points have been made for student’s facilitation.

Karachi University: Metroville Gate, Maskan Gate and Shaikh Zaid.

IBA public school Sukkur: Gate number 3

Jamshoro Mehran Univiersity: Gate number 2

Hyderabad public school Latif Abad: central gate

Police Training School Larkana: Main gate of Police Training School

The testing authorities had directed the candidates not to bring mobile phones, smartwatches or any other electronic gadgets with them.

Candidates were also directed to bring their original Admit Slip to the test centres, along with one of the following original documents, which is mandatory for verification.

Applicant’s CNIC

Applicant’s Juvenile Card

Passport

Matriculation Marksheet

Intermediate Marksheet

VC of Sukkur IBA Dr Asif Shaikh had said that there was no question of cheating or paper leak during the test, as the management had ensured the smooth and fair conduct of the test by all possible means.

“The papers are placed in strict security and special teams have been constituted for the test” he added.