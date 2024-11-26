Meena Kumari biopic with Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon shelved!

India’s ace couturier Manish Malhotra has confirmed his exit from his directorial debut, a biopic of cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari, starring Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was set for his filmmaking debut with the biopic of legendary actor Meena Kumari, to be headlined by Kriti Sanon, is no longer directing the project, he confirmed during a recent public outing.

While Malhotra made his debut as a film producer with ‘Saali Mohabbat’, directed by actor Tisca Chopra, his dream of directing a feature film remains unfulfilled, he said at the movie’s premiere during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“I’m no longer doing the biopic. I’ll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled,” Malhotra confirmed when asked about the status of the biopic.

“All fashion designers don’t have a film sense, but some do. With me, it was organic because I was in love with films since childhood, watching Mughal-e-Azam [1960] or the works of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. I love the ’70s, their songs and costumes,” he explained. “I am steeped in films. That’s why I get how it works.”

Also Read: Meena Kumari, Kamal Amrohi’s film announced!

Notably, it was initially reported in July last year that the yet-to-be-titled biopic of the yesteryear actor will be backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

Despite no official statement from the suggested makers, actor Tajdar Amrohi, son of Kumari’s late husband Kamal Amrohi, reacted strongly to the development, threatening legal action against those associated with the project.