Mehmood Achakzai named President of opposition alliance

QUETTA: The six opposition parties named Mahmood Khan Achakzai as president of their newly formed alliance “Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen” (Constitution Protection Movement) against the government, ARY News reported.

As per the details, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal hosted a meeting of the alliance that was also attended by Omar Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Allama Nasir Abbas and Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

They discussed and finalised a schedule for nationwide protest meetings.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the movement named Tehreek Tahafuz Aaeen, aims to combat a ‘massive rigging’ in the general elections 2024.

Omar Ayub said that all opposition parties also agreed to establish a coordination committee, with Mahmood Achakzai nominated as the president.

He said that they would hold two public gatherings in Balochistan on Saturday.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly also criticized the rulers and termed it “form 47 government”. He said that a country without respect for the constitution has no future.

Omar Ayub said that the movement would also eradicate the ‘dual legal system’ in the country.

Earlier, the alliance was anticipated as the Grand Opposition Alliance as they announced to launch anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The opposition parties alliance also announced to hold public gatherings across the country to protest against ‘massive’ rigging in the elections. The schedule for public gatherings in other cities would be announced later in consultation with all parties.

Sources privy to the development said that the Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would also be approached to join the opposition in the movement against the government.

BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been tasked to contact Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Jiye Sindh Party. The Grand Opposition Alliance would carry out the movement with a motto of ‘non-interference in politics, an independent judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of people’.