Members under pressure to vote for constitutional bill, PTI leaders say

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Zartaj Gul has alleged that party member Saadullah Baloch’s family members have been kidnapped.

“They have been abducted to press the PTI’s parliamentarian to become part of the unconstitutional amendment,” Zartaj Gul claimed.

She said that Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been missing for last three days. “The PML-N resorting to every tactic for the unconstitutional amendment, which is not permissible under the constitution,” she alleged.

Zartaj Gul vowed to resist the legislation at every place.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that such bills could not come suddenly. “No member of our party will cast vote, if he vote under duress, it won’t be acceptable under the court’s decision,” he added.

“No member of our party could go with the government, if anyone do so, will commit violation of the party’s rules,” SIC’s Hamid Raza has said.

“We had disclosed names of our five members yesterday, which have been under the immense,” he added.