Met Office forecast rain, snowfall in first week of New Year

ISLAMABAD: Met Office predicted Rain with heavy snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of country during first week of January 2025.

The weather system is likely to enter in country on 01st January 2025 and may persist till 06th January.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with heavy snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 01st to 06th January, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 01st to 05th January.

Rain with heavy snowfall also expected in Punjab and Islamabad from 01st to 06th January 2025 with occasional gaps. While light rain is expected in southern Punjab’s Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar districts from 02nd to 05th January 2025.

Rain and snowfall over hills also predicted in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel from 01st to 04th January.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, however, light rain is expected in Dadu, Qamber-Shehdad Kot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad on 03rd and 04th January.

Cold wave conditions likely to grip most parts of the country followed by the wet spell.

Dense foggy conditions may develop in plains after the forecast period.