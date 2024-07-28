Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in the port city and other districts of Sindh from July 29 (tomorrow) evening or night, ARY News reported.

The port city experiencing a cloudy weather today with drizzling reported in some areas.

The monsoon currents likely to enter in Karachi and outskirts tomorrow, according to the weather report.

This weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and likely to persist until July 31.

Rain with wind and thundershowers also expected in other districts of Sindh including Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu from July 29 and 30 with occasional breaks.

The Met Office has predicted entry of another monsoon system on August 03 to bring more rainfall in the region.

Today minimum temperature recorded 30 degree Celsius in Karachi, while the maximum temperature expected to range between 34 to 36 Celsius.

The humidity ratio has been 74 percent as the winds from southwestern direction blowing with 15 kilometers speed.