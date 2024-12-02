Met Office forecast rainfall in parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Met office has predicted likely rainfall in various parts of Baluchistan on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The weather office had earlier forecast a westerly wave likely to affect Baluchistan from 28th November (night).

Under the influence of this weather system, Barkhan, Qalat, Khuzdar, Qilla Abdullah, Dera Bugti and Naseerabad districts will receive rain.

Rainfall also predicted for Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Shirani, Musa Khel, Loralai, Sibi, Kohlu and Awaran districts.

Snowfall is expected in the hilly areas of Baluchistan.

The weather will remain cold and dry in other districts of the province, according to the weather report.

Minimum temperature has been recorded 05 Celsius at Quetta and Qalat districts, Met Office said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted light to moderate rainfall with snowfall over the mountains in Waziristan, Kurrum, Mohmand, Khyber, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from 29th to 02nd December.

Light rain/drizzle predicted in Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah on 02nd December (today).