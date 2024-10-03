Meta launches Facebook Content Monetization Program

Meta has unveiled a new monetization program that promises to simplify and expand earning opportunities for content creators on its platform.

The Facebook Content Monetization beta, announced on October 2, 2024, merges three existing monetization programs into a single, streamlined system.

According to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, the new program combines In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and the Performance Bonus into one unified monetization system. This consolidation aims to make it easier for creators to earn revenue from a variety of content formats, including Reels, longer videos, photos, and text posts.

The announcement comes as part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts to support content creators on its platform. Meta reports that since the introduction of Facebook-funded monetization in 2017, more than four million content creators have earned money through the platform.

Significant Growth in Creator Payouts

Meta disclosed that in the past year, Facebook has paid content creators more than $2 billion for videos, reels, photo, and text posts. Notably, payouts for reels and short videos have seen substantial growth, increasing by more than 80% during this period.

Simplifying the Monetization Process

The new Facebook Content Monetization program addresses a key challenge faced by creators. Previously, different monetization programs had varying availability, eligibility requirements, and sign-up processes. This complexity resulted in some creators missing opportunities or not being eligible to earn from all available formats.

Meta’s data reveals that only about one-third of monetizing creators on Facebook currently earn from more than one Facebook-funded program. The new consolidated program aims to increase this number by simplifying the process and expanding earning opportunities.

How the New Program Works

Under the Facebook Content Monetization beta, creators will only need to join one program to monetize multiple content formats. The program will provide a unified set of insights for tracking performance across different content types.

Meta emphasizes that the payout model for the new program remains unchanged from the existing performance-based systems used in Ads on Reels, In-Stream Ads, and the Performance Bonus. Earnings will continue to be tied to the performance of eligible content.

Eligibility and Rollout

The initial phase of the beta program is invitation-only. Meta has started sending invitations to one million creators who are already monetizing on Facebook. The company plans to continue sending invitations in the following months.

While open enrollment for the program is not expected until 2025, Meta is offering creators the opportunity to express interest in receiving an early access invitation to the beta. Interested creators can learn more and indicate their interest through the Facebook for Creators platform.

Impact on Existing Programs

Meta has stated that the Facebook Content Monetization program will eventually replace the current Ads on Reels, In-Stream Ads, and Performance Bonus programs. This transition is expected to occur sometime in 2025. During the beta phase, opting into the new program is optional for invited creators.

Content Eligibility

The new program allows for monetization of qualifying public videos, reels, photos, and text posts. To be eligible for monetization, creators and their content must comply with Meta’s policies, including adherence to Facebook’s Partner Monetization Policies and Content Monetization Policies.

Expanding Opportunities for Creators

The introduction of Facebook Content Monetization represents a significant step in Meta’s efforts to support content creators on its platform. By simplifying the monetization process and expanding earning opportunities across multiple content formats, Facebook aims to attract and retain a diverse range of creators.