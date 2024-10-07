Metro bus service partially restored in twin cities

The ongoing protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have caused disruptions to the Metro Bus services in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

The protests, which began on October 4, have led to road closures and widespread disruptions in both cities.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the Metro Bus service is partially suspended.

The route from Saddar Station to Faizabad remains operational, but services from Faizabad to Secretariat have been completely shut down by federal authorities.

Similarly, in Lahore, several metro station services have been suspended, with only a few operational. C

ommuters can travel from Gaju Matta to the MAO college Stop, but services between MAO and Shahdara remain suspended.

– Islamabad-Rawalpindi Route: Partially suspended

– Saddar Station to Faizabad: Operational

– Faizabad to Secretariat: Suspended

– Lahore Route: Limited operations

– Gaju Matta to MAO college Stop: Operational

– MAO to Shahdara: Suspended