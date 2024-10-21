Former England captain takes a dig at Virat Kohli after first New Zealand Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton took a jibe at star Indian batter Virat Kohli after their lowest total at home in the first IND V NZ Test.

Last week, India were bowled out for their lowest home Test total of 46 on day two of the weather-hit first match in Bengaluru.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke shared nine wickets between them to dismiss India in 31.2 overs in the second session.

New Zealand later secured an eight-wicket win for their first test victory in India since 1988 as the Black Caps chased down the 107-run target in the first IND v NZ Test.

Reacting to India’s performance, former England captain Michael Atherton mentioned that Virat Kohli has now become part of two of India’s three lowest-ever scores.

“India’s 46 all out in the first Test against New Zealand came only four years after their lowest-ever score, 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide. India’s batsmen plumbed the depths again before the previous embarrassment had slipped from memory. Virat Kohli’s glittering CV now includes being a part of two of India’s three lowest-ever scores,” Atherton wrote in a column for The Times.

Michael Atherton, however, lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for taking responsibility for misreading the pitch.

“Rohit owned up, but it seems unlikely in years to come that he will be reminded of it in the way that Nasser Hussain was about Brisbane in 2002, when, having inserted Australia, his bowlers were flogged around the Gabba as Australia reached 364 for two at the end of the first day,” wrote Atherton.

It is noteworthy here that India’s previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest overall was 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020 when they suffered an eight-wicket loss.