Michael Jackson’s several unreleased tracks discovered in abandoned store

A man in California has discovered late pop icon Michael Jackson’s several unreleased tracks in an abandoned storage unit.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Gregg Musgrove, a former California Highway Patrol officer discovered the bounty during one of his treasure-hunting campaigns.

His journey to get his hands on the tapes began when a friend told him about an abandoned storage unit in Van Nuys situated deep in the San Fernando Valley.

The unit was earlier owned by Bryan Loren, a music producer and singer.

According to Gregg Musgrove, the tapes also include Michael Jackson’s 12 unreleased tracks he sang before the Dangerous album.

“I’ve gone to all the fan sites. Some of them [the songs] are rumoured to exist, some of them have been leaked a little bit. A couple aren’t even out there in the world,” Musgrove said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Read more: Michael Jackson, Oasis items to go up for sale at music auction

In one of the tapes, Michael Jackson and Loren can be heard discussing the recording and creative process on the tapes.

“I’m listening to this stuff, and I would get goosebumps because nobody’s ever heard this stuff before. To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool,” Musgrove

Reports said that one of the tapes includes an unreleased track titled “Truth on Youth,” a rap duet between the late pop icon and LL Cool J.

The song stands out largely due to Michael Jackson’s rapping on it.

According to Musgrove, he and his attorney approached the Jackson Estate who declined to buy the tapes and also refused to provide an official letter stating that the estate does not claim ownership.

Fans of the late pop icon might never get a chance to listen to them as the Estate has maintained that purchasing these tapes does not give the copyright on the recordings or the compositions.

The claim essentially makes it impossible to release the tapes publicly.

It is worth noting here that Michael Jackson died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50.