Miftah Ismail proposes method to reduce electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Former Minister of Finance on Friday proposed a method to the government of Pakistan to reduce electricity bills by 20 to 25 percent in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the former Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, stated that the government can reduce electricity bills by 20 to 25 percent by cutting the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budget by Rs 185 billion.

He suggests that instead of allocating Rs 1,150 billion to the PSDP, the government should allocate Rs 968 billion to the development program.

This reduction in PSDP allocation, coupled with the removal of certain taxes from electricity bills, would decrease the burden on consumers by Rs 185 billion.

Ismail emphasized that if the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorizes this adjustment, it could quickly resolve the issue.

He added that reducing PSDP expenditure would not significantly impact development but would reduce corruption.

“The government can implement this within two days if it is willing; it’s merely a matter of initiative,” said Muftah Ismail.