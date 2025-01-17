Minimum bank statement for Italy student visa from Pakistan-Jan 17

ROME: Italy is one of the prime academic destinations in Europe, known for its rich culture, stunning natural landscapes, iconic artistic sites, and world-famous universities.

For citizens of Pakistan planning to study in Europe, obtaining a student visa is mandatory to enter Italy.

To apply for an Italian student visa, Pakistani students must lodge their application at the Italian Consulate.

If you plan to visit multiple European countries, the application should be submitted to the consulate of the country you will enter first or where you will spend the most time.

A critical part of the visa application is demonstrating that you have sufficient funds to cover your expenses during your stay in Italy.

This is typically done through a bank statement, which should be no more than 30 days old at the time of application. The amount required depends on the length of your stay.

As of January 17, 2025, the daily required amount for a stay in Italy is approximately 30 Euros, translating to approximately €900 per month for the duration of their studies. This proof ensures students can cover living expenses without needing job income.

With the current exchange rate of 1 Euro equaling Rs287.19, a 30-day stay would require a minimum bank balance of around Rs2,58,474.

Ensuring that your financial documentation is in order is crucial for a successful visa application, allowing you to enjoy Italy’s myriad education without any financial concerns.

The applicants need to submit the following documents while applying for the student visa of Italy:

Entry visa application form, recent passport-size photograph, valid passport for at least three months after visa, enrollment or pre-enrollment in a university course, proof of accommodation in Italy, funds for stay in Italy, medical insurance, proof of adequate knowledge of Italian or English according to the language of the program.