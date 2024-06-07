web analytics
Friday, June 7, 2024
Education minister assures to provide scholarships to deserving students

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has assured to give scholarships to deserving students from all provinces.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund in Islamabad today.

He expressed hope that PEEF will ensure to provide education to all deserving students irrespective of their background.

On this occasion, the Board approved approximately one billion rupees annual budget for PEEF.

It was also decided to hire a full time CEO to fortify the performance of organization.

Read more: Oxford University announces scholarships for Pakistani students

On June 3, the University of Oxford has agreed to provide scholarships to students from Balochistan, under the Benazir Scholarship Program.

The agreement, in this connection, was signed between Oxford University and the government of Balochistan, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Malala Yousafzai, the global ambassador for girls’ education, in attendance.

Under this program, talented students from Balochistan will receive full scholarships to pursue higher education at Oxford University, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, said the handout issued by press secretary to chief minister Balochistan.

The program aims to provide access to quality education and empower the youth of Balochistan.

