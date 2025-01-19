Missing Persons Commission reports lowest cases in six Years

ISLAMABAD: The Commission for Missing Persons in Pakistan reported the lowest number of cases in the last six years in 2024, with only 379 new cases. The Commission resolved 427 cases during the same period, ARY News reported.

According to a report submitted to the Supreme Court, the year 2018 saw 1,098 cases of enforced disappearances, while 800 cases were reported in 2019.

In 2020, 415 cases were reported, followed by 1,460 cases in 2021. In 2022, 860 cases were reported, and in 2023, 885 cases were recorded.

As of the end of 2024, the Commission for Missing Persons has 2,251 unresolved cases. In December 2024, 29 cases of enforced disappearances were reported, while 44 cases were resolved.

Read More: Senate: Kamran Murtaza raises missing persons issue in Balochistan

The Commission also reported that two missing persons’ bodies were found, and 23 individuals were returned to their homes during the same month.

The report further revealed that five individuals who were previously declared missing were found in detention centers, and four were located in jails.

Additionally, 10 cases were closed in December 2024 based on the absence of evidence of enforced disappearances.

Since its establishment in 2011, the Commission for Missing Persons has received a total of 10,467 cases. Of these, 4,613 individuals have been returned to their homes, while 686 have been found in jails.

The report also mentioned that 1,011 missing persons were found in detention centers between 2011 and 2024. Furthermore, the bodies of 288 missing persons were discovered during this period.

The Commission continues to work on resolving the remaining cases, highlighting the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the country.

On January 15, 2025, senator Kamran Murtaza while raising enforced disappearances issue in Balochistan on Wednesday, said that the issue has speed up in last few weeks.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate JUI Senator said that in reaction highways were closed in Balochistan for several days.

“These incidents took place in tehsil Zehri, Mastung and other places,” Kamran Murtaza said. “Not only in the night now travel has become difficult even during days,” he said.

He suggested debate in the house on a day over the issue of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government is taking steps over the missing persons’ issue. “The government has reactivated the missing persons commission,” minister said.

“Responsibility has been given to a retired judge of the Supreme Court,” Tarar said. He said the provincial members of the commission have been changed.