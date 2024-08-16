Mobile phone services to remain suspended in THESE districts on Aug 26

The Punjab government has decided to partially suspend the mobile services in 10 districts of Punjab on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The suspension will be in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM at specific locations where mourning processions are taking place, according to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department.

The affected districts include Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh.

However, mobile phone services will remain operational in other districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

The decision to suspend mobile phone services at specific locations was made to ensure law and order and the safety of citizens.