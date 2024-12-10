Mohammad Rizwan addresses Fakhar Zaman’s omission from squad

DURBAN: Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan reacted to opening batter Fakhar Zaman’s absence from the national squad to face South Africa.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohammad Rizwan asserted there was no ‘personal bias’ whatsoever behind Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion from the team.

The white-ball captain said that the entire Pakistan is aware of Fakhar Zaman’s talent. “There is nothing personal about him that makes anyone feel like he is being treated unfairly. From the conversations we have had among ourselves, everyone is hopeful about him because he is something different for Pakistan. He is a character and a game-changer,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

The white-ball captain also revealed that Fakhar Zaman is unwell and suffering from something like a viral fever.

“I don’t think anyone knows that he is unwell, basically. It is not only fitness issue, meaning it is not like he failed a fitness test. From what I personally know, he is unwell with something like a viral fever. Because of this illness, he has been advised to participate in the ongoing T20 tournament in Pakistan. And, God forbid, if anything serious happens, the doctors will look after him properly,” he said.

The PCB management, coaching staff, and selection committee were all supportive of Fakhar Zaman’s recovery, Mohammad Rizwan continued.

“I have also discussed this matter with the selection committee, and the coach and PCB management have been informed to take good care of Fakhar. So, there’s nothing personal against him – the whole of Pakistan knows this. Everyone is hopeful that he will rejoin the Pakistan team soon,” he added.

It may be noted here that Fakhar Zaman last represented Pakistann during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June and was left out for white-ball series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Read More: Babar Azam returns as Pakistan announces squad for South Africa tour

Pakistan will face South Africa in the first T20I match in Durban on December 10 before the the action shifting to Centurion for the second T20I, which is scheduled for December 13. The series will culminate with the final T20I in Johannesburg on December 14.

Squads of Pakistan and South Africa for T20I series

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.